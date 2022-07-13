Osun 2022: See peace accord signing as commitment to democracy – Bishop Kukah

Candidates in the Osun gubernatorial election and political stakeholders have been charged to see the signing of the peace accord as a symbolic commitment to democracy.

This is as it has been emphasised that the signing of the peace accord represented the upholding of a free and fair election.

This charge was given by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Convener of the National Peace Committee, at the peace accord signing by the Osun gubernatorial candidates in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Bishop Kukah, who said that Nigeria desperately needs a peaceful environment, encouraged the political actors to think about a commitment to peaceful governance.

In his words, “Nigeria desperately needs a peaceful environment and there is a need to encourage political actors to think towards commitment to peaceful governance.

“Violence is the fundamental threat to Nigeria’s democracy and government has the key to put an end to it.”

Kukah charged the civil societies organisations, religious groups, and traditional institutions to cooperate in achieving peace at all costs.

He lamented that the closure of universities due to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), voter apathy, out-of-school children, and a sick and dying population were problems confronting the country at this critical time.

On his part, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu held that the success of the peace accord depended on all stakeholders.

Yakubu, while hinting that INEC has taken steps to ensure a credible election is held on Saturday, July 16, appealed to the gubernatorial candidates and other political actors not to only sign the peace accord but to abide by it.

Representing the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, noted that the Osun gubernatorial election would be an improvement on the Ekiti election.

Kokumo, while assuring that security agencies would remain apolitical, assured that a level playing field would be guaranteed for all.

At the peace accord signing were the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate and Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke; Convener of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; Ooni Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the INEC Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Olayinka Raji; representative of the Inspector General of Police, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo; other gubernatorial candidates and chairmen of all contesting political parties.