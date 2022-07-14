osun-2022:-police-announce-restriction-of-movement,-vow-to-arrest-vote-buyers

The police on Saturday announced vehicular and human movements during the Osun governorship election this Saturday.

Johnson Kokumo, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the poll made the announcement on Thursday.

The DIG met accredited election observer groups, non-governmental organizations and the media.

Kokumo said there would be now movement from 12 midnight to 6 p.m. on the same day.

He confirmed that essential workers and election observers and media would be allowed to operate.

Kokumo said the police have the understanding, the cooperation and the collaboration of other services.

Adequate security arrangements had been made for the three senatorial districts, the 332 wards and the 3,763 polling units, he added.

“We have officers on the ground, air deployment with helicopters and have also deployed police marine on the waterways.”

Kokumo vowed that the police were ready to arrest those who seek to take laws into their hands or violate the electoral act.

“Vote buying and selling is an electoral offence.We will arrest the culprits and process them through the court”, the DIG added.