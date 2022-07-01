Home NEWS Osun 2022: PDP will recover from defeat by APC in 2052 – Oyetola
NEWSNews Africa

Osun 2022: PDP will recover from defeat by APC in 2052 – Oyetola

by News
7 views
osun-2022:-pdp-will-recover-from-defeat-by-apc-in-2052-–-oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on July 16.

Both parties will go head to head in two weeks in the state’s governorship election.

Oyetola visited Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government Area on Friday.

“It will take the PDP 30 years to recover from the shock it will receive due to the defeat”, he boasted.

Oyetola said his eight years in power as governor “is sure with God on my side”.

He advised opposition parties to prepare for governance rather than contesting.

The governor, however, appealed to the electorate not to sell their vote.

”They will be going about with money, but do not be swayed by their actions.”

The APC candidate further described his opponents as “opportunists”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Buhari Congratulates Ministry Of Transportation As Lekki Deep...

World Bank Appoints Ghana’s Victoria Kwakwa As VP...

Two Months After Joining His Ancestors, Alaafin Wife...

Gov. Diri hails victorious State’s female, male basketball...

Owo Terror Attack: US Senators decry killings, persecution...

NUPENG reveals who to blame for fuel scarcity...

Immigration speaks on recruitment

Ferguson advises Rangers not to sell Bassey

Transfer: Martinez in shock move to Manchester United

EPL: He’ll be like Ronaldo – Carragher hails...

Leave a Reply