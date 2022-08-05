osun-2022:-oyetola-submits-petition-at-tribunal

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has finally submitted his petition at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo to challenge the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election and was declared the winner of the keenly contested poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having polled a total number of 403,271 against 375,027 polled by Governor Oyetola.

Recall that the chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, had hinted that the APC is ready to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP and its candidate to Election Petition Tribunal.

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife; Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi and the State Party Chairman, lawyers, stormed the premises of the Osun State High Court on Friday to submit the voluminous petition.

Addressing journalists shortly after the petition was filed, signed and sealed, one of the petitioners’ Counsels, Kunle Adegoke (SAN) expressed confidence in the substance of the petition to ensure victory for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the ruling party.

According to him, the legal team of the petitioners have established fundamental grounds to seek justice and ensure victory for them in view of the substance of the case.

“We ‘re here to file a petition on behalf of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in respect of the July 16 governorship election in the State. The petition has been filed and it has been received by the registry of the tribunal.

“In the next few days, activities will be in top gear in respect to the proceedings of the tribunal. So, we are here today with the petition which has fundamental grounds upon which we believe the election ought to have been returned in favour of Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola and All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are confident of the petition and we are confident of victory”, he added.