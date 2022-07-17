Osun 2022: No amount of money can buy people’s minds – Ogun PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has said no amount of money can buy the conscience of determined people.

The party said this in its reaction to the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke, who has been declared the Osun State governor-elect.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, in Ogun, the state chapter of the PDP eulogized Osun voters for having the courage to reject what it called “criminal inducements by the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

While saying the power of the people is much stronger than the people in power, the Ogun PDP said the determination of the Osun people is a tremendous source of inspiration, describing same as commendable.

“Our party is particularly excited by uncommon and patriotic courage displayed by Osun voters against all manners of criminal inducements by the ruling APC and its agencies that, without any shade of doubts, power, truly belongs to the people.

“Yesterday’s victory remains a symbolic attestation to the fact that no amount of money is big enough to buy a determined mind. The determination of the Osun people is no doubt, a tremendous source of inspiration. It is highly commendable,” Bankole said.

The Ogun PDP spokesman commended the professionalism displayed by security agencies and officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)for their fairness and transparency of the electoral process, asking that the improvements recorded in the contest be sustained, going forward.

“As Osun people are being ushered to a new phase and lease of democratic and popular governance on our party’s platform, we urge all members of our great party work in synergy with all relevant tendencies and renew their commitment to cause of liberating the good people of Ogun State,” he said.

He congratulated Adeleke, the party, the people of Osun, and Nigeria in general, saying democracy has won.