osun-2022:-inec-to-deploy-voter-enrollment-devices

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun has stated that it has concluded arrangements towards deploying the INEC Voter Enrollment Devices (IVED) to all the local governments across the state as it gets ready to commence the physical registration which begins on Monday, July 26, 2021.

This was made known in a press release signed by the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olusegun Agbaje and made available to bioreports in Osogbo.

The REC also stated that the exercise which had been rescheduled by a week from Monday 19th to Monday 26th, July will be restricted to the INEC local government area offices and at the State office in Osogbo.

While appreciating the residents of Osun for their tremendous efforts in participating effectively during the online registration which began on the 28th of June through the INEC portal, Agbaje however warned that double or multiple registration as well as underage registration will be frowned upon.

According to him, the Commission would be conducting quarterly displays as well as using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to identify and remove irregular registrants.

Agbaje reminded that Nigerians that are eligible to participate in the registration exercise include: those who are 18 years and above and have never registered before, registered voters who have had any problem during accreditation for any past election, with either Permanent Voter’s Card or their finger prints not being read by the Smart Card Readers, registered voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another.

Others include: registered voters who want to correct issues with their data such as misspelt names, dates of birth and registered voters whose Permanent Voter’s Card are damaged, defaced or lost.

Agbaje assured that the Continuous Voter Registration will be in place until the middle of May, 2022 to enable the Commission print the voters cards and bring them to Osun State for distribution before the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, 16th July, 2022.