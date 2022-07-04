osun-2022:-inec-commences-mock-accreditation-exercise

Ahead of the July 16, 2022, Osun gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced conducting a mock accreditation exercise.

The exercise, the electoral umpire announced, will be held in six local government areas and two registration areas/wards across the three senatorial districts in the State between Monday, June 4 to Tuesday, June 5, 2022.

This was revealed in a statement by Osun INEC Public Affairs Officer, Oluwaseun Osimosu, who said the exercise is also aimed at ensuring a hitch-free gubernatorial election.

According to the statement, the following units have been earmarked for the exercise:

Osun Central Senatorial District

1. Local Government Area – Boripe (06)

Registration Area/Ward – Oloti Iragbiji (01)

Polling Unit – St. Peters Primary School, Iragbiji (001)

Registration Area/Ward – Oloti Iragbiji (01)

Polling Unit – NEPA (003)

2. Local Government Area – Osogbo (30)

Registration Area/Ward – Ataoja ‘D’ (040)

Polling Unit – CAC Grammar School, Araromi, Osogbo

Registration Area/Ward – Ataoja ‘E’ (05)

Polling Unit – Salvation Army Primary School (005)

Osun East Senatorial District

3. Local Government Area – Ife East (13)

Registration Area – Ilode I (02)

Polling Unit – Enuwa Square, Palace Frontage

Registration Area – Ilode II (03)

Polling Unit – Catholic Technical College (001)

4. Local Government Area – Ife North (15)

Registration Area – Yakoyo (05)

Polling Unit – St’ John’s School, Yakoyo (001)

Osun West Senatorial District

5. Local Government Area – Ede South (08)

Registration Area – Oloki/Akoda (09)

Polling Unit – Akoda Model High School (009)

Registration Area – Oloki/Akoda

Polling Unit – L. A. Primary School, Oloki

6. Local Government Area – Egbedore (09)

Registration Area – Okinni/Olorunsogo (10)

Polling Unit – Dada Estate Olorunsogo (001)

Registration Area – Okinni/Olorunsogo (10)

Polling Unit – Olorunsogo Community Primary School (012)