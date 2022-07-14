osun-2022:-group-condemns-oyetola-for-not-approving-public-venues-for-pdp-rally

The alleged refusal of the Osun State Government to approve the Osogbo City Stadium and Freedom Park for the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mega rally has been condemned.

The condemnation is coming a day after Ademola Adeleke, the Osun PDP gubernatorial candidate openly alleged that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola refused him and the PDP access to the public venues.

Making the allegation in Osogbo, the Pathfinder Group, within the Osun PDP, also condemned in totality the directive given to minibus (Korope) drivers not to operate on Thursday.

Describing both directives as an act of dictatorship which is inimical to democratic tenets, the group in a statement issued and signed by its state Coordinator, Secretary and chairman Board of Trustee, Oladiti Aluko, Akinleye Sola and Alhaji Lukman Afolabi respectively added that it showed the level at which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government is being jittery about the popularity of the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

The group also bemoaned that the Oyetola-led APC government has been autocratic in nature.

“Osun’s love for change of government is irresistible, no amount of intimidation or harassment could save APC from the looming defeat before them.

“With or without the approval of any of these facilities built by our commonwealth, the love for PDP is unwavering. We are winning this election, it is all about the sovereignty of our state,” the statement concluded.