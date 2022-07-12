Osun 2022: Fire Guts Accord Party Candidate’s Residence
Fire has razed the residence of the governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, in his hometown, Ile Ogbo, Ayedire local government area of the State of Osun.
It was gathered that the building, went up in flames around 7:45pm on Sunday evening.
The development comes 5 days to the much anticipated election.
Details shortly…..