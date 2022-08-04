Home NEWS Osun 2022: APC, Oyetola drags INEC, PDP, Adeleke to election petition tribunal
Osun 2022: APC, Oyetola drags INEC, PDP, Adeleke to election petition tribunal

The All Progressives Congress and the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola have concluded plans to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke to the elections petitions tribunal.

Chairman of the party in the state, Gboyega Famodun disclosed this at a press conference held at the Party secretariat in Osogbo, on Thursday.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the July 16, Osun gubernatorial election where he defeated the APC candidate and incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Famodun said the counsels to the party and that of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola have concluded plans and will be approaching the court.

He added that the lawyers have told them that “we have a strong case and we believe we will win at the court.”

