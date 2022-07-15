osun-2022:-amotekun-boss-charges-men-to-avoid-misconduct,-ensure-professionalism

The Osun Amotekun field commander, Amitolu Shittu, has urged his men to comport themselves as they go out tomorrow to monitor the election.

Amitolu in a press statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, said all Area Commanders and Local Government commanders should make sure men under their jurisdiction are well organised and peaceful.

According to him, “You are to perform your civic right in mufty. Do not go to any polling unit with any material except your voters card. You must conduct yourself in a peaceful manner devoid of any controversy as the law has no respect for violators.

“Remember to have with you all your tested and confirmed African Science Materials. All your observations and reports must be sent to #AmotekunOsunSituationbase.”

Recall Bioreports had earlier reported the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has restrained the State of Osun Security Network (Amotekun) from participating in tomorrow’s governorship election.

The order mandates INEC not to make use of Amotekun as part of security personnel to be deployed to provide security in the election.

The order however mandates Amotekun not to serve as either security personnel or volunteer in the guber election.