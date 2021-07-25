osun:-15-persons-escape-road-accident-unhurt

Fifteen persons escaped unhurt on Sunday afternoon after an ash-coloured Honda Odyssey with registration number LRN852SS brushed aside an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number KTU413GL along Sasa Bridge on the Gbongan-Osogbo road in Osun State.

According to information made available by Agnes Ogungbemi, the spokesperson of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Osun Sector Command, the road crash occurred around 12:35 pm on Sunday.

Ogungbemi in a conversation with bioreports also revealed that the probable cause of the crash which occurred about six kilometers to the bridge was speeding violation and wrongful overtaking by the drivers of the vehicle.

As at the time of filing this report, no casualties were recorded during the crash while the obstruction caused by the crashed vehicles have been cleared by the patrol team at the scene of the accident.

