Osmosis co-founder questions the effectiveness of ETH staking post-merge Christian Nwobodo · 4src seconds ago · 2 min read

Sunny Aggarwal said that the inability of users to withdraw the staked ETH has contributed to the growing deviation of Lido’s stETH price from the underlying ETH.

Updated: September src7, 2022 at src:03 am

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

Osmosis Co-Founder Sunny Aggarwal has questioned the effectiveness of Ethereum’s staking model as it will not enable withdrawal of staked ETH post-merge.

Currently, there are src3.7 million ETH staked on the beacon chain. According to the PoS design, the assets will remain locked until the Shanghai update goes live in the future,

Aggarwal added that if users could withdraw their staked ETH, they would profit from the price difference through arbitrage, Over time, the trading will help bring stETH and ETH back to the desired src:src peg.

Concern about post-merge securityPost-merge, Aggarwal said that Ethereum may be more secure over shorter time frames than in the long term.

He explained:

PoS is very secure over short time frames due to fast finality and all. But it’s insecure over longer time frames, because once you pass the unbonding period, you can have what are called ‘long-range attacks’.

Aggarwal added that it is easier to alter a block from over a year ago on PoS but nearly impossible on a PoW chain like Bitcoin.

Decentralization under attackMarket intelligence platform, Santiment revealed that 46.src5% of the PoS nodes were controlled by two addresses identified to belong to Lido Finance and Coinbase.

According to Dune Analytics, Lido currently has 4.src6 million staked ETH (30.src%) while Coinbase owns 2 million staked ETH (src4.5%).

Many have expressed concerns that the concentrated allocation of staked ETH may undermine Ethereum’s ethos on decentralization.