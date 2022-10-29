Osinbajo rallies APC governors on economy, ASUU strike

News

By CHIJIOKE OKORONKWO

ABUJA- Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Tuesday, said the governors were on a felicitation visit to the vice- president as he recovered from the leg surgery done in July.

The vice-president expressed his appreciation to the governors for their visit and good wishes.

He harped on the need for urgent measures to address issues on the economy and the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The vice-president and the governors agreed to engage the pressing issues further with a view to bringing fast resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast,” he said.

Osinbajo also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country.

The vice-president regretted that doctors were restrained by regulations from advertising and as a result many people were unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, spoke with State House correspondents shortly after the meeting with the vice-president.

He said that the governors were excited that the vice-president had recovered from a serious medical procedure that he had.

Bagudu said the governors appreciated Osinbajo, particularly for showing confidence, yet again, in the Nigerian medical establishment as he had the procedure in Nigeria.

“We had the opportunity to ask him how capable the team that helped out was and how he would recommend that and how many Nigerians should take steps to find out the amazing opportunities and capacity that are in our medical establishments.

“We felicitated with him and we thanked him for his leadership of the National Economic Council,’’ Bagudu said.

Present at the meeting were Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa.

Others were Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Bello of Niger, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe .(Bioreports)

