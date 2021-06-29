osinbajo-canvasses-expert-teams-for-international-trade-negotiations

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday warned that Nigeria must continue engaging crack teams and subject matter experts, to avoid serious economic consequences that may arise from badly negotiated international economic agreements.

Osinbajo said such knowledgeable teams would be in addition to the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations created in 2017.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to bioreports on Tuesday.

Akande said the vice president made the submission on Monday at the opening of a one-day capacity building workshop in Abuja, for negotiators of international economic agreements.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) from Nigeria.

“That this capacity building workshop will be the start of a regular structured program of training for negotiators in the initial areas of investment, trade, environment, natural resources and taxation agreements.

“I expect further down the line that negotiators of other similar agreements in financial, air services, shipping, fishing rights and such like will also be included in the program.

“Our objective must be to build a corps of crack negotiators and subject matter experts on international economic agreements and indeed to develop what should emerge as a national style of negotiations”, the statement quoted the vice president as saying.