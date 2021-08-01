Home NEWS Osimhen nets brace as Napoli crush Bayern Munich
NEWSNews Africa

Osimhen nets brace as Napoli crush Bayern Munich

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
osimhen-nets-brace-as-napoli-crush-bayern-munich

Victor Osimhen scored twice, as Napoli hammered Bayern Munich 3-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

After scoring the winner against Serie C club Pro Vercelli last weekend, the Super Eagles striker led the Partenopei’s attack again in Munich.

Osimhen netted his two goals within two second-half minutes.

The first came in the 69th minute, as he combined nicely with Algeria midfielder, Adam Ounas.

Zinedine Machach completed the rout for Napoli with five minutes left on the clock.

Despite their comfortable win, Napoli suffered a late blow as Ounas was replaced 11 minutes later after he picked up an injury.

Osimhen was replaced by Gennaro Tutino in the 80th minute.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Abba Kyari: It’s strange US court could order...

Anambra guber election: APGA reconciles with Bianca Ojukwu...

Roads construction: FG refunds N143bn to 5 states...

EFCC releases Saraki from custody — after questioning...

Accounting for Ogun’s rise and rise in investment...

HURIWA to DSS: Allow Nnamdi Kanu access to...

Abba Kyari: It’s strange US court could order...

COVID:19: 25 corps members test positive in Gombe

Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s Ese Brume qualifies for final

Leave a Reply