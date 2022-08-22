Home NEWS Osimhen explains anger after being substituted in Napoli’s win vs Monza
Osimhen explains anger after being substituted in Napoli’s win vs Monza

Victor Osimhen has stated that he was not angry following his substitution in Napoli’s 4-0 win against Monza on Sunday.

Osimhen was replaced by Algeria international Adam Ounas in the 84th minute.

The 23-year-old left the pitch angrily and barely acknowledged the handshake from manager Luciano Spalletti afterward.

“It has nothing to do with the change, but I wanted to motivate the team even more,” he told reporters after the game.

The former Lille striker praised his teammates for their superb display in the game

“It was a great performance; I’m proud of how this team responded from the first to the last minute,” Osimhen added.

“We will continue to work to build the understanding even more.”

The Nigeria international has scored two goals and recorded one assist in two league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

