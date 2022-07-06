Home NEWS Oshoala, Nnadozie two other Super Falcons stars nominated for CAF Women’s award
Oshoala, Nnadozie two other Super Falcons stars nominated for CAF Women’s award

by News
Four-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala is in the running for a record fifth award following her nomination by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday.

Oshoala, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco due to injury is nominated alongside three of her Super Falcons teammates.

The other three are; goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu.

The quartet will battle it out with 26 other players for the individual accolade.

Talented forward, Monday Gift has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award.

Gift and compatriot Maryann Ezenagu are also in the running for the Inter-Club Player of the prize.

Nigeria Women’s Professional Football League (NWPFL) outfit Rivers Angels are among the seven clubs nominated for the


Women’s Club of the Year award.

The award ceremony will take place on the 21st of July.

