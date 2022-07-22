Home NEWS Oshoala dedicates record fifth CAF award to Super Falcons
Oshoala dedicates record fifth CAF award to Super Falcons

by News
Asisat Oshoala has dedicated her record fifth CAF Women’s Player of the Year award to her Super Falcons teammates.

Oshoala made history as the first woman to scoop the award for the fifth time after emerging the winner at the award ceremony in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.

The Barcelona Femeni beat Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and Grace Chanda of Zambia to the award.

The 26-year-old was previously tied on four with compatriot, Perpetual Nkwocha.

“I had to fight hard to get to this point. I would like to thank all my teammates and my friends at my club FC Barcelona. Muchas gracias.

” I also have to thank my friends in the national team. You are the best teammate in the world. in football, there are many lessons and I would like to send a message ‘we can fall back, but we can get back up’,” said Oshoala in hailing the courage shown by the Super Falcons after being reduced to nine men to still take their semifinal against Morocco all the way to the penalty shootout.”

Oshoala was ruled out of the ongoing 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after sustaining a knee injury in Super Falcons’ opening game against South Africa.

The Super Falcons will take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in the third place match on Friday night.

