Home NEWS Osaka Makes Winning Return At Tokyo Olympics
NEWSNews Africa

Osaka Makes Winning Return At Tokyo Olympics

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
osaka-makes-winning-return-at-tokyo-olympics
Japan’s Naomi Osaka returns a shot to China’s Zheng Saisai during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / bioreports)

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the star of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, began her quest for gold Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over China’s Zheng Saisai in her first match since taking a break for mental health reasons.

The second-seeded Osaka, the favourite for gold following the shock first-round exit of Ashleigh Barty, will play Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the last 32.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka returns a shot to China’s Zheng Saisai during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / bioreports)

Australian Open champion Osaka had not played since May, when she walked out of the French Open saying that media commitments were harming her mental health.

Osaka, who was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron on Friday, is attempting to become her country’s first Olympic tennis champion.

bioreports


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kaduna School Abduction: 28 More Students Regain Freedom

World No One Barty Suffers Shock Defeat In...

Bandits release students of Baptist school in Kaduna

Police condemn lynching of three armed robbers in...

Irigwe people lament killings, destruction of farmlands by...

Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu not alone – Fani-Kayode...

Sunday Igboho witch-hunted, Buhari govt should tread softly...

BBNaija 2021: I’ve been married before – Boma...

Stunning upset in women’s cycling as unfancied Austrian...

Global phone hacks expose darker side of Israel’s...

Leave a Reply