Ortom installs new Och’Idoma, harps on welfare of traditional rulers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has restated the commitment of his administration to prioritize the welfare of traditional rulers in the State.

Governor Ortom spoke on Thursday, during the coronation and installation of the new Och’Idoma 5th, His Royal Majesty, John Elaigwu Odogbo held at Och’Idoma Square, Otukpo.

The Governor acknowledged that the traditional institution had made tremendous progress in the State, noting that the welfare of traditional rulers had been given top priority since the inception of his administration and pledged to sustain the tempo.

Governor Ortom expressed optimism that a befitting palace, which is at 90 percent completion, would soon be completed and commissioned for the comfort of the Idoma paramount ruler.

While congratulating the new Och’Idoma, Governor Ortom described as divine the ascendancy of the King to the throne and prayed for his reign to be peaceful, urging the subjects to support the new king to succeed.

Making a remark shortly after being presented with a staff of office and certificate of coronation, His Royal Majesty, John Elaigwu Odogbo accepted to serve the Idoma kingdom as its paramount ruler, pointing out that fairness, equity, justice will be his guiding principles in ruling his subjects.

The new Och’Idoma declared that peace will return to Idomaland under his reign, adding that the Idoma kingdom has been handed over to God as a mark of a new dawn.

Tor Tiv the 5th and Chairman, Benue State Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Iorzua Ayatse in a goodwill message, assured the new Och’Idoma of support and prayed to God to grant him good health to lead the Idoma nation to the promised land.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Kenneth Achabo had presented the new paramount ruler for coronation and installation.

The Attah Igala, Matthew Okpaluwa, Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ishaku, Gbom Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, among other prominent traditional rulers also attended the occasion and paid homage to the new King.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark represented by Professor Innocent Ujah, former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson delivered goodwill messages.

Other persons who gave goodwill messages at the ceremony were the representative of the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Maimako Lukman, Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Senator Abba Moro and the President Ominy’Igede, Dr Ben Okpa.