ortom-fumes,-threatens-to-remove-traditional-rulers-over-illegal-tax-collection

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has threatened to remove any traditional ruler indicted in illegal road blocks in the state for the purpose of tax collection.

Governor Ortom sounded this warning on Friday at Tse-Ugbada, Igyorov Council Ward, Ipav in Gboko during a funeral oration in honour of director of audit, office of the Accountant General for the Federation, late Nicholas Tor Mtemave.

The Governor, who was responding to pleas by the Chairman of Gboko local government, Hon James Kachina, maintained that his administration would continue to take proactive measures against illegal tax operators, stressing that illegal checkpoints had negatively affected markets in parts of the State and revenue generation.

He charged people of the state who are not affected by herders attacks to intensify their farming activities especially cassava, water melon and other food crops to boost food production.

Governor Ortom who condoled the bereaved family and prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest, encouraged the wife and children to always look unto God and not man, saying that God would always provide for them in times of need.

The Governor while also reacting to concerns raised by the District Head of Igyorov, Zaki Orshi Ugese on the plight of traditional rulers disclosed that plans were underway to amend the local government and chieftaincy law of the state to make provisions for other categories of traditional rulers.

The Governor recounted his humble beginnings when he served a member of the family, Mnenge Mtemave as conductor during his growing days in Gboko motor park, adding that it was imperative to also identify with them in their bereavement.

