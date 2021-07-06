ortom-condemns-cultists’-attack-on-primary-school-he-attended-in-makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has decried the vandalism of facilities at St. Catherine Primary School, Makurdi, by cultists.

NAN quoted him as describing the incident as barbaric during his visit to the school on Monday.

Ortom lamented that the learning place had become a haven for cultists, adding that the renovation would be captured in the next phase of upgrading exercise.

The Governor urged security agencies to strengthen security around the premises.

He advised the Universal Basic Education Board and the school management to fortify security and employ security guards.

“This is where I finished my primary education in 1976, I left here and proceeded to Idah for my post primary education.

“This school is very dear to me, this is the reason I came to see things personally. I am worried at the level of decay and vandalism,” he said.

Ortom also lamented the level of infrastructure decay at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

He confirmed that the state government released N150million for the renovation of leaking roofs and others.