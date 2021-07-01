orlando-pirates-striker-mhango:-‘i-didn’t-really-reach-my-standards’

The Malawi international struggled with fitness issues last season and failed to reproduce the form which saw him previously topping the goal chart

Orlando Pirates forward Frank Mhango has given himself a three or four rating out of 10 as he reflects on a tough term with the Buccaneers.

After ending the 2019/20 season as the Premier Soccer League joint top goal-scorer with Peter Shalulile, Mhango was expected to be one of Pirates’ leading marksmen last term.

But fitness issues, in what was his second season at Pirates, saw him coming on as a substitute in most matches he featured in.

He rose from the bench in 17 of the 32 occasions he played across all competitions and scored six goals while chipping in with two assists.

“If I were to rate my season out of 10, I’d give myself three or four because I didn’t really reach my standards,” Mhango told Sowetan Live.

“But at the end of the day it’s football… sometimes you drop form and sometimes you do so well.”

The Malawian, however, ended the season on a high and crucially helped Pirates earn a Premier Soccer League top-three spot which guaranteed a return to the Caf Confederation Cup.

As Pirates struggled to dislodge Golden Arrows from third position with four games to go, Mhango scored the all-important goal which handed Pirates a 1-0 win over AmaZulu, before being on target again in their penultimate league match, a 2-1 victory away at Baroka.

But it is the beautiful free-kick he struck against AmaZulu which he fondly remembers.

After earning Pirates the free-kick himself, he took the initiative to handle the set-piece, but not before Kabelo Dlamini had demanded to take it in what appears to be a scuffle between the two teammates.

“First of all, it wasn’t a fight. We [him and Dlamini] always practise free-kicks together, so that day I told him ‘Today I feel like…this one is mine’. He said ‘papa, you’ve been in the game and I’ve just come in now’. I said I know but I will score it,” said Mhango.

“I promised him that if I fail to score I will no longer take free-kicks. It [the disagreement with Dlamini] was just a fun moment from two players who just have one desire… that of helping the team [win].

“Even after the game we laughed about the incident. It’s something that happens when you have many dead-ball specialists in the team.”

It is yet to be seen if Mhango reclaims his old form in the upcoming season.