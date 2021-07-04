Orlando Pirates’ Lorch should just tell himself ‘when one door closes, another opens’ – Vilakazi

The Buccaneers attacker was previously linked with a move to Belgium, and Al Ahly are reportedly interested in him as well

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says it depends on how strong Thembinkosi Lorch is, if he is to beat the frustration of failing to move abroad.

An unnamed Belgian club has reportedly been keen on the 27-year-old for the past two seasons and the player himself was said to have handed in a transfer request earlier this year.

With reports of him wanting out of Pirates painting him as unhappy at the club, Vilakazi believes the player should not allow transfer talk or failure to move have his form take a knock.

“It depends on how strong you are as an individual if they are closing the door for you. You can just tell yourself, when one door closes, another opens,” said Vilakazi on iDiski Times.

“At the end of the day, one thing players need to remember is that even if the door closes, it is you who has to try and open it again by performing on the field of play. If you lose an opportunity and you just sit, you are not doing yourself any favour.

“You just need to continue working hard. I always say only God knows when your breakthrough will come. So if you keep your focus and keep on working hard, good things will come.”

Recently, Lorch was reported to be a target of nine-time African champions Al Ahly.

That prompted a reaction from Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who said if he is interested in Lorch, he would directly contact Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza.

Vilakazi, though, thinks it is still possible for the player to join the Egyptian giants.

“Anything is possible for him. With the way coach Pitso Mosimane talked about him, anything is possible. I think coach Pitso will come for him,” Vilakazi continued.

“I like what coach Pitso said about him admiring Lorch. Lorch is a good player. Pitso also showed some respect to Dr Irvin Khoza the chairman by saying if he is ready for Lorch, he will approach the chairman in the right way.

“Al Ahly is a big team and I put it in the same bracket as European teams. If the coach wants him there, then why not? It is not like he is wanted by the Al Ahly chairman or team manager, but the coach himself believes in him. “So I think it would be a good move for him to go there.”

Last season, injury limited Lorch to just 18 Premier Soccer League games, three appearances in the Caf Confederation Cup, two MTN8 games and one Nedbank Cup match.