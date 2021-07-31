Orlando Pirates didn’t have centre-backs – Motshwari

The Buccaneers star has welcomed new signings while pointing out what he feels the club lacked last season

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari says the club “didn’t have centre-backs” as he acknowledges the arrival of Kwanda Mngonyama.

Mngonyama was recently signed from Maritzburg United and brings with him eight seasons of experience in the Premier Soccer League.

The defender will be competing for playtime against captain Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Editors’ Picks Sam Hutchinson: Chelsea’s next John Terry was forced to retire aged 21 but fought back

Pogba out, Trippier in? What’s next for Man Utd in the summer transfer window after Sancho and Varane deals

Mexico escape brawl with Canada to book highly-anticipated USMNT rematch

Ricardo Pepi: Could MLS record-breaker become USMNT’s Haaland?

He joins Pirates together with Goodman Mosele, Monnapule Saleng and Bandile Shandu who was his teammate at Maritzburg.

“The new guys who’ve come in have adjusted very well. In terms of Kwanda, [we needed him] because we didn’t have centre-backs as most of the guys were injured. I think they are good signings because they’ll add more depth to the squad,” said Motshwari as per IOL.

“If you check Sundowns, they’ve been competing very well, not only locally but in Africa as well. They have a big pool of players.

“I think it’s going to be a positive for us as well going into the new season having balance and depth in various positions.”

As injuries rocked the Soweto giants last season, coach Josef Zinnbauer was at one time forced to play Innocent Maela as a central defender.

Pirates return to the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the PSL last season, and Motshwari is refusing to criticise how they performed.

“I think we did well, although that was not enough for the club and the squad,” Motshwari said.

“Most of the guys have been retained from last season, and there’s so much experience there.”

“I think this season it’s important how we start, carry and push ourselves. In terms of our targets as a team we should start now [by winning] the Carling Black Label Cup. And then going forward we should carry ourselves as professionals.”

Coach Zinnbauer won the MTN8 trophy last season and will have the Carling Black Label Cup as his chance for a second piece of silverware.

Pirates face traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Black Label Cup on Sunday at Orlando Stadium.