Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer does not even know the strength he has in his team – McCarthy

The former Bafana Bafana striker appears displeased with the methods employed by the German

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy feels his Orlando Pirates counterpart Josef Zinnbauer is inconsistent in his team selection, also saying the Buccaneers tactician is not aware of the strength his side possesses.

Zinnbauer carved a reputation of regularly changing his starting line-up and system of play last season although in certain cases the changes were forced by injuries.

McCarthy is keen to see which formation Pirates will use against Soweto foes Kaizer Chiefs when they clash in the Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on August 1.

This is, however, despite the fact fans have a larger say in how the teams will line up and the formation (via votes).

“With the Pirates coach, I don’t know what formation he plays. It will be interesting to see [Pirates formation in the Black Label Cup],” said McCarthy as per Phakaaathi.

“They change it up so much, so it is difficult to say what their strength is. I don’t even think he knows the strength he has in at Orlando Pirates team because formation changes week in week out. You analyse three Pirates games and you analyse three different systems. So, I think with the Carling Cup, what is different and special is that the fans get to vote.”

McCarthy feels most Premier Soccer League coaches are up to date with methods and tactics preferred by big clubs in more competitive leagues in Europe.

While saying Zinnbauer does not have a well-defined system of play, McCarthy adds Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter is different in his approach.

“As South Africans, we like to follow the latest trends – what gets done in Europe, what Pep Guardiola does and then we follow and make it our formation,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, McCarthy says he was rooting for a Kaizer Chiefs win in last Saturday’s Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly despite the fact that victory for Amakhosi would have denied AmaZulu their hard-earned place in the elite competition.

Had Chiefs won, they would have automatically earned a Champions League ticket for next season, taking Usuthu to the Confederation Cup.

“I was holding my breath because I knew Chiefs were up against it,” he told Marawa Sport Worldwide, as per iDiskitimes.

“But I was really hoping for South Africa’s sake, because we pride ourselves that our league is the best in Africa, so it would’ve been exceptionally great if we could’ve had a South African team winning the Caf Champions League. Unfortunately, things didn’t go accordingly.

“But I was rooting for Chiefs, I was rooting for Chiefs. Not for my benefit, we worked our socks off and we deserve to play in the Caf Champions League, but I’d never wish ill for anyone representing our country.

“I wanted Chiefs to win, irrespective of us getting knocked out of it. It’s just a shame [they lost] because as a kid I was a Chiefs supporter, growing I supported Chiefs, why wouldn’t I want them to win?”

AmaZulu will be participating in the Champions League after finishing second on the PSL table last season.

The competition would be another stern test for McCarthy’s pedigree as a coach after Usuthu impressed on the domestic front last term.