Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs inquired about me – Keet

The 31-year-old Bafana Bafana shot-stopper is currently a free agent and is not ruling out a move back to Gauteng

Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet has confirmed Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs made contact with him seeking his services.

After his short-term contract with National First Division side Cape Umoya expired at the end of last season, Keet became a free agent.

But he says he and his handlers are not in a hurry for his next move despite inquiries from Pirates and Chiefs.

He was recently reported to have signed for Cape Town City following the departure of Peter Leeuwenburgh.

“Not at all [signing for City]. I’ve spoken to many people before, including them. I’ve spoken to coach Gavin [Hunt] while he was still with Chiefs and said he was interested in me,” Keet told Sowetan Live.

“But nothing has happened since then. Pirates also inquired about me, but we never heard anything from them since. But, I’m not in a rush.

“We are not in a rush to decide my future. I have spoken to a lot of people, but nothing concrete at the moment.

“We will make a final decision when the time is right. There is still a long way to go in the transfer window. Now I’m just enjoying my holiday here in Cape Town.”

With Pirates veteran goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands said to be considering retirement, it would not be surprising seeing the Buccaneers continuing their pursuit of Keet.

But Chiefs are likely to keep their three top goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma and Daniel Akpeyi.

Between being close to his family in Cape Town and opting for a big-money move in Gauteng are some of the factors which will influence Keet’s decision.

“We’ve to decide whether we go for money in Gauteng or should we stay here in Cape Town, close to my family,” said Keet.

“But we are not rushing and we are not under pressure. I know Gauteng teams pay more money than other teams outside that province. So this is the decision that we have to make.”

Keet has previously been based in Gauteng in two stints with Bidvest Wits.

The goalkeeper has never played in the Premier Soccer League for any other club except Wits but has had spells in Belgium with Kortrijk and OH Leuven.