orioles-sign-5th-overall-draft-pick-colton-cowser-to-contract

O’s ink 5th overall pick Colton Cowser to contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Orioles took outfielder Colton Cowser from Sam Houston State University in the 2021 MLB Draft. It didn’t take long for the team to announce that it has reached a contract agreement with its top pick just one week later.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman provided some insight into the deal between Cowser and the Orioles. He reports the team is giving the fifth overall pick a $4.9 million bonus, which is under slot value for the fifth overall pick ($6,180,700).

“It’s great that we got him signed up and joining the organization,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Congratulations to him, too, and [executive vice president and GM] Mike [Elias] and the rest of our front office scouting department for the pick, for the Draft and getting them signed right away. It’s fantastic.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Cowser took to the social media platform to share his excitement about signing his first professional contract.

Cowser was the 10th-ranked overall Draft prospect by MLB Pipeline.