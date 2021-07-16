origin-of-the-species

From: Featured Documentaries
Robots that think, learn, feel and trust. A creative exploration of android development and the complicated world of human-machine relationships.
Robots that think, learn, feel and trust. A creative exploration of android development and the complicated world of human-machine relationships.
How will Artificial Intelligence be used in the future? Who will it be used by and who will it be used against?
Stephen Roberts discusses the threats and promises of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
From offices to living rooms, devices with human-like characteristics are creeping into our everyday lives.
The United Nations has held talks on banning weapons that can target and kill without a human controlling them.