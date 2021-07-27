Home Business Oriental Energy Resources appoints new Managing Director – – The Eagle Online
Business

Oriental Energy Resources appoints new Managing Director – – The Eagle Online

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
oriental-energy-resources-appoints-new-managing-director-–-–-the-eagle-online

A leading indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, has appointed Alhaji Mustafa Indimi as the new Managing Director.

Sam Umukoro, Corporate Communications Manager of the company, made the disclosure  in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, Mustafa takes over from  Ignatius Ifelayo who served the company meritoriously for seven years.

He said that prior to the new appointment, Mustafa was the Executive Director (Technical) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

The spokesman said Mustafa brought with him an in-depth knowledge of the business and he is well-positioned to drive the company forward.

Umokoro said Mustafa had a masters degree in petroleum production engineering from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, and an impressive track record of leading teams to deliver outstanding performance and results.

On his new challenge, Mustafa was quoted as saying:  “It is an exceptional privilege to be appointed as Managing Director at a time that provides great opportunity to take the company to new heights.

“I am looking forward to working with the board, management and staff to strengthen and grow the company by building on the solid foundation to generate significant value for all stakeholders.

“Underpinning everything is my commitment to the company’s vision to set the standards that all other E&P companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be compared against,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why haven’t COVID-19 vaccines gotten full approval yet?...

World’s 20 best airlines are named by air...

UK to pilot plan to make green aviation...

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Safemoon –...

PenCom begins payment of 2.5% pension differentials to...

ActiveFence comes out of the shadows with $100M...

Freightify lands $2.5M to make rate management easier...

India’s ShareChat raises $145 mln from Temasek, others...

‘I was panicking’: the high-risk bets sparking a...

Tiger Global: the technology investor ruffling Silicon Valley...

Leave a Reply