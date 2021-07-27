Oriental Energy Resources appoints new Managing Director – – The Eagle Online

A leading indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, has appointed Alhaji Mustafa Indimi as the new Managing Director.

Sam Umukoro, Corporate Communications Manager of the company, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, Mustafa takes over from Ignatius Ifelayo who served the company meritoriously for seven years.

He said that prior to the new appointment, Mustafa was the Executive Director (Technical) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

The spokesman said Mustafa brought with him an in-depth knowledge of the business and he is well-positioned to drive the company forward.

Umokoro said Mustafa had a masters degree in petroleum production engineering from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, and an impressive track record of leading teams to deliver outstanding performance and results.

On his new challenge, Mustafa was quoted as saying: “It is an exceptional privilege to be appointed as Managing Director at a time that provides great opportunity to take the company to new heights.

“I am looking forward to working with the board, management and staff to strengthen and grow the company by building on the solid foundation to generate significant value for all stakeholders.

“Underpinning everything is my commitment to the company’s vision to set the standards that all other E&P companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be compared against,” he said.