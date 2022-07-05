organizers-announces-bbnaija-season-7-premiere-date,-multimillion-naira-grand-prize-to-be-won

Organizers of the biggest reality TV show on the continent, Big Brother ., have announced the start date for the 7th season of the show.

Multichoice Nigeria, via its official social media pages on Tuesday, July 5, revealed that the 7th edition of the show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on the 23rd and 24th of July.

The 7th season of the reality show is scheduled to run for 72 days.

For the seventh season, the winner of the reality show will be going home with a 100 million Naira grand prize, that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes.

