organiser-of-fake-t20-matches-in-up-earned-rs-50,000-per-match,-say-police

MEERUT: Police in UP have confirmed that fake T20 matches were held in towns like

Meerut

and

Hapur

.

Shortly after the Hapur police on Tuesday arrested two men for organising and livestreaming a fake T20 tournament, Big Bash Punjab T20, Meerut-based cricket coach Athar

Ali

told TOIthat the organisers had approached his local stadium’s authorities. “They held a couple of matches but I became suspicious and informed the authorities,who denied them further privileges,” he said.

The modus operandi of the scam was the same and so were the masterminds. “These organisers looked for low-rental, well-maintained stadiums. They found these in colleges and rural belts. Stadiums in smaller cities such as Meerut and Hapur are easily available for as little as Rs 3,000,” Ali said.

The two arrested on Tuesday —

Rishabh

Jain, a resident of Gwalior, and

Mohd Shitab

from Meerut — were live-streaming matches from a Hapur stadium on ‘Crickhe- roes’, a mobile phone cricket betting app, Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker said.

“During questioning, Rishabh revealed he would earn around Rs 50,000 for each match. Team players were also given payment for matches,” the SP added.

Rishabh is believed to have told cops that the operation was open to manipulation, starting from players on the field to the scoreboard, which was adjusted on the app keeping bookies’ profits in mind. “Talks were on for including other sports such as volleyball,” Bhuker said.

