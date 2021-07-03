Home WORLD NEWS Oregon Health Authority reports three new deaths related to COVID-19, 209 new cases – KPTV.com
Oregon Health Authority reports three new deaths related to COVID-19, 209 new cases – KPTV.com

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings that state’s death toll to 2,781. OHA also reported 209 new cases bringing the state total to 209,035.

OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through July 20. According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 0.74 through June 16. If that level of transmission continues over the next three weeks, daily cases would decline to 40 cases per 100,000 people (approximately 115 cases per day) and new hospitalizations would drop to seven per day.

The Oregon Health Authority announced on Friday that 70% of adults 18 years and older have now received at least one vaccination dose. According to the CDC, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as of Thursday.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 132, which is two fewer than Thursday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.

For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

