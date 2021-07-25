Orcs, Orcs And More Orcs! Orcs Must Die 3 Is Now On Steam – TheGamer

Grab your vampiric gauntlets and freeze up your ice rings as Orcs Must Die 3 is finally released on Steam and other consoles.

Grab your vampiric gauntlets and freeze up your ice rings as Orcs Must Die 3 is finally out on Steam and consoles.

Developed and published by Robot Entertainment, the Orcs Must Die series – a tower defense game where you defeat wave after wave of orcs, of course – recently released Orcs Must Die 3 on Steam, as well as on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Contrary to its name, Orcs Must Die 3 is actually the fourth installment in the Orcs Must Die series, as well as a direct sequel to Orcs Must Die 2, which was released two decades ago.

A launch trailer was uploaded yesterday on YouTube, depicting all the orc-slaughtering battles fans have come to know and love. Although the game has received mixed reviews from critics, viewers seem to be leaning towards the positive.

Orcs Must Die 3 allows for solo or two-player mayhem as warriors get a chance to battle against the largest number of orcs the game has ever seen. You can look forward to defending the castle with even more weapons and traps. The game’s website also boasts that Orcs Must Die 3 also has “…more upgrades and even better looking.”

As with most games on release day, Orcs Must Die 3 fans experienced a few issues, including issues pertaining to “high GPU usage”, as well as issues pertaining to HDR. However, according to the Twitter page for the game, the issues are already being worked on.

Orcs Must Die 3 is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5 – via backwards compatibility – as well as PC for $29.99.

NEXT: How Social Comparison Theory Proves You Should Be Like Goku

People Are Speedrunning The New Google Doodle The record is already down to 11 seconds.

Read Next

About The Author