opposition’s-demand-for-agnipath-debate-could-see-another-storm-in-the-house

NEW DELHI:

Opposition

parties are planning to raise the issue of

Agnipath

–- the new central scheme to recruit soldiers for four years — for discussion in both

Houses

of

Parliament

, after the price rise debate gets over, even as they have been given to understand that the government will not agree to the debate on the ground that the matter is in court and hence the subject is considered “sub-judice.”

Given that there were spontaneous protests against the scheme when it was announced, especially in states like Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, from where regular recruitments to the armed forces are very high, political parties that have stakes in these states are keen to discuss the issue in the House.

While many of the parties are in favour of asking the government to roll back the scheme, like the demand for the rollback of the three farm laws that were eventually withdrawn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC, for instance, has taken the line that even if the Centre does not roll back the recruitment scheme, the Centre will have to absorb the recruits who drop out after four years of service into central jobs and not push the responsibility on to the states to provide them with employment.

When some parties spoke of demanding a debate in the House on the Agnipath scheme, during meeting of floor leaders this week held to overcome the present disruptions and run the House, the government leaders are learnt to have expressed clearly that Agnipath cannot be discussed, since the matter is sub-judice.

All indication from government quarters point at the fact that it does not want any discussion on Agnipath. In that situation, even if the debate on price rise is completed in both Houses early next week, Parliament is likely to get stormy again with the treasury and Opposition benches refusing to yield, the remaining days of the session could be near washout as it was for the first two weeks.

