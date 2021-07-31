Oppo’s upcoming magnetic wireless charger gets shown in leaked renders – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Realme is going to be the first Android smartphone maker to come out with its own version of Apple’s MagSafe magnetic wireless charger. It’s called MagDart and will make its debut next week.

Given the fact that Realme started out as an Oppo sub-brand, it may not shock you at all to find out that Oppo too is working on a magnetic wireless charger of its own. This has been leaked today in the renders you can see below.

Unfortunately no specs were outed alongside the renders, nor any dimensions. From the images alone, it’s pretty obvious that it’s quite slim, and there’s a USB-C port at the pointy end where the cable should go.

Realme has already teased that its MagDart will be a whopping 440% faster than Apple’s MagSafe, and math says that translates into a mind-bending 81W, which would break all records for wireless charging speed. And yet – that MagDart charger is much bigger than this leaked Oppo one, and it also has a fan. So don’t expect this one to go anywhere near those numbers. It could in fact be closer to the MagSafe’s 15W power output.

