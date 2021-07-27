OPPO’s latest smartwatch offers Snapdragon Wear 4100 and up to 16 days of battery life – XDA Developers

OPPO today expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the OPPO Watch 2, a direct successor to the OPPO Watch from last year. The new watch has been launched in China, but OPPO hasn’t shared any details about international availability.

Similar to its predecessor, the OPPO Watch 2 sticks with the square design, which is clearly inspired by the Apple Watch series. It features a curved AMOLED display on the front and two buttons on the side. On the inside, the OPPO Watch 2 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100, a big step up from the Snapdragon Wear 3100 that powered the original model. Alongside the Snapdragon chip, there’s also a custom Apollo 4s co-processor developed by Ambiq.

The watch also comes equipped with Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine (UDDE) technology which OPPO claims greatly extends the battery life. In terms of fitness tracking and health features, the watch comes with 100+ sports modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking and pressure check, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, snoring risk assessment, stress monitoring, and more.

The watch comes in two models: an eSIM variant and a Bluetooth-only version. The first-gen model also had an eSIM variant, but it never made it outside China. So it remains to be seen if that will change this year. The eSIM model offers LTE connectivity and supports voice calling and call forwarding.

On the software side, the OPPO Watch 2 runs ColorOS for Watch based on Android 8.1 Oreo — the international model will likely run Wear OS. The OPPO Watch 2 (46mm model) claims to last up to 4 days on a single charge in Smart Mode and up to 16 days when used in Power Saver mode. The watch also supports VOOC 2.0 fast charging, which claims to provide 1 day of usage in just 10 minutes of charging.

We don’t have confirmation on GPS support, IP rating, and other specifications at the moment. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more info.

The OPPO Watch 2 goes on sale in China starting today. The 42mm eSIM model is priced at CNY 1,999 (~$307), while the 46mm model goes for CNY 1,499 (~$230). Meanwhile, the Bluetooth-only model comes in only 42mm size, and it’s priced at 1,299 (~$200). OPPO hasn’t confirmed when it plans to launch the new watch series in other markets.