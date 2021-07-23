Opportunities in the Global Sports Market Amid COVID-19 Recovery – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sports market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global sports market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.
This report describes and evaluates the global sports market. It covers tree five-year periods, including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, the forecast period, 2020-2025 and 2025-2030.
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Spectator Sports; Participatory Sports
2) By Type of Spectator Sports: Sports Teams & Clubs; Racing & Individual Sports
3) By Type of Participatory Sports: Marines; Bowling Centers; Skiing Facilities; Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers; Golf Courses and Country Clubs; Other Participatory Sports
4) By Revenue Source: Tickets; Media Rights; Sponsorship; Merchandising
Regions: Asia Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Sports Market Executive Summary
- Sports Market Characteristics
- Sports Market, Supply Chain Analysis
- Sports Market, Product/Service Analysis – Product/Service Examples
- Sports Market Customer Information
- Sports Market Trends and Strategies
- Emergence Of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality In The Sports Industry
- Sports Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis
- Major Sporting Events and Their Economic Impacts
- The Sports Market – Premier Leagues Case Studies
- The Sports Market – Esports Timeline
- Impact Of COVID On The Sports Market
- Global Sports Market Size and Growth
- Sports Market, Regional Analysis
- Global Sports Market Segmentation
- Global Sports Market Competitive Landscape
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Sports Market
- Market Background: Recreation Market
- Global Sports Market Opportunities and Strategies
- Global Sports Market, Conclusions and Recommendations
