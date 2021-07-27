Oppo Watch 2 unboxing video shows the setup and use cases for the new smart watch – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Oppo Watch 2 was unveiled earlier today and while you can’t have one yet (it will become available in China in early August), you can watch the official unboxing video.

It shows the two sizes, 42 mm and 46 mm. In both cases the box contains the watch itself, with silicone straps already attached, plus the charging base and a cable. The first thing you need to do is to pair the watch with your phone, which as the video shows is an easy enough process.

The larger watch has an eSIM so it can handle calls and data away from your phone. On the 42 mm the eSIM is an option, there is also a Bluetooth-only version. You can see a side-by-side comparison near the end of the video.

The Oppo Watch 2 can be pre-ordered through Tmall and JD – note that pre-orders come with a discount, you can take advantage of that before the August 6 launch.