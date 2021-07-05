In May, OPPO announced the OPPO Reno6 5G series of smartphones in China. The starting model was made available in colors like Summer Sea (white gradient), Galaxy Dream (blue gradient), and Night Sea (black). Today, the company confirmed the arrival of a new color variant called the Purple Star in China.

OPPO Reno6 Purple Star

The OPPO Reno6 Purple Star variant comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage options like its other color variants. These models are priced at 2,799 Yuan and 3,199 Yuan. Currently, the new color variant is exclusive to the vanilla model in the Reno6 family. The company is also selling a Reno6 Purple Star Fantasy Limited Gift Box model in the country.

OPPO Reno6 5G specifications

The Reno6 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that produces a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display Bioreports News-hole houses a 32-megapixel front camera, and its rear shell has a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

OPPO Reno6 5G color variants

The Reno6 5G is the first phone ever to feature the Dimensity 900 chipset. The SoC is coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that carries support for 65W rapid charging. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In related news, OPPO is working to bring the Reno6 series to global markets. India could be the first market outside China to receive the Reno6 series lineup. The company recently confirmed that it will be launching the Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G on July 14 in India.

RELATED:

New promotional video reiterates OnePlus is now a part of OPPO

Leak says OnePlus and Find X series will be OPPO’s flagship lines

OPPO A37 (2021) could be rebranded version of OPPO A16

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!