The Oppo Reno6 Z 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch on July 21 in Thailand but ahead of its arrival, a youtube channel has unboxed the smartphone. The unboxing video is from the Vy Vo Xuan channel, and it reveals most of the details of the upcoming smartphone.

Starting with the pricing, the video claims that the phone is priced at $410, and it comes in Black and Silver color options. The smartphone comes in a Blue colored box packaging which includes the handset, a 30W charging brick, a USB Type-C cable, and a pair of earbuds.

Coming to the Reno6 Z 5G, the smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED Bioreports News-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

It has a 32MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera system. The device boasts a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone has virtual RAM support of up to 3GB.

The device packs a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W quick charging technology. It runs on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Now that the unboxing, along with the pricing and specifications is revealed, the only thing left to learn is the availability and launch for the global markets.

