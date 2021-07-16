OPPO Reno6 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro: Specs Comparison – gizmochina

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G finally hitten the global market with its high-end specifications offered at a pretty affordable price. But this year there is another Chinese device that can compete with the Reno series in the global market: the Vivo X60 Pro. It is the first flagship by Vivo to hit the European market and it will be joined by the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G in Europe soon. Which of these devices should you buy and which offers the best features for the money asked? This comparison between their specifications will hopefully clear your ideas in regards.

OPPO Reno6 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Vivo X60 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm, 177 g 158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm, 179 g DISPLAY 6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400p (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.56 inches, 1080 x 2376p (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Mediatek Dimensity 1200, octa-core 3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, octa-core 3.2 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 11, ColorOS Android 11, Funtouch OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS CAMERA Quad 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, f/1.7 + f/2.2 + f/2.4 + f/2.4



32 MP f/2.4 front camera Triple 48 + 13 + 13 MP, f/1.5 + f/2.5 + f/2.2



32 MP f/2.5 front camera BATTERY 4500 mAh, fast charging 65W 4200 mAh, fast charging 33W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, 5G Dual SIM slot, 5G

Design

The Reno Glow finish which distinguishes the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G from the other phones is simply amazing. The handset has an opaque rear side but it still shines thanks to a special finish which required a very long process for its production. On the other hand, the Vivo X60 Pro is more compact despite it has the same display size. Both the phones are built with premium materials including a glass back and both feature an elegantly curved screen at the sides, but the Vivo X60 Pro seems to have a more premium body with its aluminum frame and the Gorilla Glass 6 protection by Corning. Both are awesome phones in terms of aesthetics and both are very thin and lightweight, so whatever you choose, you will make a great choice.

Display

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Vivo X60 Pro are very close when it comes to the display. They both feature AMOLED panels with the HDR10+ certification, an in-display fingerprint reader, a Full HD+ resolution, a high brightness, and a high-end image quality. Even the size is almost the same: 6.55 inches and 6.56 inches, respectively. An important difference is the refresh rate: OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has 90 Hz, while Vivo X60 Pro comes with a higher 120 Hz refresh rate.

Specs & Software

The Vivo X60 Pro wins the hardware comparison because it is powered by a stronger chipset: the Snapdragon 870 by Qualcomm. Despite the Dimensity 1200 by MediaTek is built with a better production process (6 nm), the Snapdragon 870 is actually more powerful and it is the chipset with the highest clock frequency in the Android world. The SoC is paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and this is the only memory configuration of the Vivo X60 Pro. Note that, in China, the Vivo X60 Pro comes with a different processor: the Exynos 1080 by Samsung.

Camera

Besides having a superior chipset, the Vivo X60 Pro also comes with a better camera. The phone packs a triple camera including a 48 MP main sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 13 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 13 MP ultrawide sensor, and Carl Zeiss optics. Unfortunately, OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G lacks a telephoto sensor and it has inferior stabilization. The two handsets are both equipped with a 32 MP selfie camera, so you should not notice big differences when it comes to selfies quality.

Battery

An important advantage of the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is the presence of a bigger battery: 4500 mAh vs 4200 mAh. Alongside the 6 nm production process of its chipset, the bigger capacity allows the handset to provide a longer battery life. Further, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has a faster charging technology with a power of 65W and it ships together with a compact 65W charger.

Price

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India in the base configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, while Vivo X60 Pro costs Rs. 49,990 (€799 in the European market) in the configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Vivo X60 Pro is a superior phone because it packs better cameras and the amazing Snapdragon 870 chipset, but with the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, you can save money while getting a bigger battery and faster charging. If you do not need that awesome camera you can find on the Vivo X60 Pro, then OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is a more intelligent choice for your needs and you should opt for it.

OPPO Reno6 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro: PRO and CONS

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

PRO

Good price

Bigger battery

ColorOS 11.3

Faster charging

CONS

Inferior cameras

Vivo X60 Pro 5G

PRO

Better chipset

Superior cameras

More compact

Wider availability (for now)

CONS

Smaller battery

