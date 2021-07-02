Oppo Find X2 gets Virtual RAM support after the new update – gizmochina

Virtual RAM on smartphones is trending lately. A bunch of recently launched phones, especially from OPPO, come with virtual RAM support. The virtual RAM feature uses the internal storage of the phone as RAM, offering flexibility and speed whenever required. The same feature has now been pushed to the last year’s flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X2.

Those who would have updated to the CPH2023_11.C.68 June 2021 build would be seeing this Virtual RAM feature. Interestingly, this virtual RAM can be tweaked from the settings of the device. In order to expand the RAM, you need to do the following after updating the software.

Go to settings

Find RAM option, Click on the RAM option

Select the expansion toggle and select the RAM size

With the virtual RAM expansion feature, you can expand the RAM up to 7GB. It has options to choose from 3GB, 5GB, and the maxed out 7GB RAM. Currently, the feature is only rolled out to some Find X2 devices. We can expect more phones to get this feature via a software update.

Notably, its premium sibling, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has not yet received this feature. However, it shouldn’t be too long until we see the virtual RAM expansion options on the device.

The upcoming OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G launching on July 14 will also be featuring virtual RAM support out of the box. As of now, it is unknown what expansion options would the device get.

Other than this, some BBK backed phone makers have also unveiled phones with virtual RAM. Recently, the Realme Narzo 30 5G also received this feature with a dedicated RAM amount selection option.

