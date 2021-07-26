Oppo A93s 5G is announced with Dimensity 700 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Oppo A93s 5G has just been announced, coming as an incremental update of the Oppo A93 5G. The main difference is the chipset, as the new phone is powered by a Dimensity 700, with everything else remaining pretty much the same.

The A93s 5G has a 6.5” LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. There is one camera behind a Bioreports News hole in the left corner, and that’s an 8MP snapper with an f/2.0 lens in front of it.

On the back you get a 48MP main camera alongside 2MP depth and macro units just as the Oppo A93 5G, but the design has changed a bit and now the shooters are in L-formation with the LED flash sitting underneath.









Oppo A93s 5G

Battery capacity is also unchanged at 5,000mAh. The A93s 5G, just like the A93 5G allows up to 18W charging speeds, and Oppo provides the 9V/2A charger in the retail box.

Other specs include Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top, dual 5G standby and all the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi standards.

Oppo A93s 5G is currently offered with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Color options are Black, Blue, and White, and the price is set at CNY1,999. First sale is scheduled for July 30.

Source (in Chinese)