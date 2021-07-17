Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications – Gadgets 360

Oppo A16 has been launched in Indonesia as a budget-friendly offering that succeeds Oppo A15 from October last year. The phone has slim bezels on the side and a thick chin. It comes with a notched display and a triple rear camera setup. Oppo A16 is offered in three colours and a single RAM + storage configuration. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery and includes a Super Nighttime Standby mode to further reduce power consumption.

Oppo A16 price

Oppo A16 is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage model. It is offered in Crystal Black, Pearl Blue, and Space Silver colours. The phone is on sale in Indonesia and Oppo has not shared any information on international availability as of yet.

Oppo A16 specifications

Oppo A16 runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate, 60Hz touch sampling rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 480 nits peak brightness. It has an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,500:1 contrast ration. Under the hood, Oppo A16 packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with the IMG GE8320 GPU, 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixe mono sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Oppo A16 features an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard Oppo A16 include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gravity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock support. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Oppo A16 measures 163.8×75.6×8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.