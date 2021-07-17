Home Technology Oppo A16 goes official with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Oppo A16 goes official with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery

The Oppo A16 we’ve been hearing about since May has been officially unveiled. It is built around a 6.52″ HD+ LCD with a notch for the 8MP selfie camera.

Around the back, the Oppo A16 has a triple camera setup consisting of 13MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP monochrome units. The smartphone is 8.4mm thick, weighs 190 grams, and its back cover flaunts a shiny, metallic finish.

Oppo A16 goes official with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery

Under the hood, the Oppo A16 has a Helio G35 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port. The rest of the A16’s highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A16 goes official with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery

The Oppo A16 comes in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black colors. It’s priced at IDR1,999,000 ($140/€115) and is available in Indonesia through multiple online retailers. However, there’s no word on its availability in other markets.

Source (in Indonesian)

