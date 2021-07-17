Oppo A16 goes official with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Oppo A16 we’ve been hearing about since May has been officially unveiled. It is built around a 6.52″ HD+ LCD with a notch for the 8MP selfie camera.

Around the back, the Oppo A16 has a triple camera setup consisting of 13MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP monochrome units. The smartphone is 8.4mm thick, weighs 190 grams, and its back cover flaunts a shiny, metallic finish.

Under the hood, the Oppo A16 has a Helio G35 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port. The rest of the A16’s highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Oppo A16 comes in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black colors. It’s priced at IDR1,999,000 ($140/€115) and is available in Indonesia through multiple online retailers. However, there’s no word on its availability in other markets.

