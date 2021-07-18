opinion:-suns-on-cusp-of-losing-nba-finals-after-relying-too-much-on-devin-booker

PHOENIX — The outcome hung in the balance as each second ticked off the clock. So the Phoenix Suns relied on their star player who fueled their dominance and overcame their erratic play.

So, of course, Devin Booker had the ball in his hands. This time, though, Booker could not deliver one of his many shots that would impress a supportive teammate (Chris Paul), an ally sitting courtside (LeBron James) and a mentor from up above (Kobe Bryant).

Instead, Booker drove to the paint and met a swarm of defenders before Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday pick-pocketed him from behind. Holiday then raced toward the other end of the court to throw a lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He threw down the dunk for yet another highlight reel that essentially ensured the Bucks something more than just a 123-119 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. While the Suns experienced only their second three-game losing streak this season, the Bucks can cement their first NBA title in 50 years in a decisive Game 6 in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

“I was just trying to score the ball and he was behind me,” Booker said. “I turned and he was right there.”

That play arguably spelled the difference between the Suns being on the verge of winning their first NBA title in franchise history and facing elimination. Don’t pin the actual loss on Booker, who had 40 points while shooting 17-of-33 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Pin the actual loss, however, on the Suns banking their fortunes on Booker just making shots. The Suns also lost Game 4 despite Booker finishing with 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting.

“We got to move it around,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We know what Book can do with the ball, but the one thing we talked about was getting to the paint, finding guys on the back side. We feel like that’s a formula.”

The Suns did not follow that formula consistently.

PIVOTAL WIN: Bucks on verge of NBA title after winning Game 5 thriller

TOP BLOCKS: How does Giannis compare to best playoff blocks ever?

BLAZERS: Lillard denies trade request, but wants team to be ‘more urgent’

The Suns stormed out to a 37-21 first-quarter lead, only for the Bucks to hold a 64-61 halftime lead following multiple double-digit runs. The Suns shot a blistering 14-of-19 from the field on eight assists in the first quarter, only to become offensively stagnant in the second with a 10-of-28 clip with three assists. The Suns stayed in the game in the third quarter because Booker scored 14 points on a 6-of-11 clip. But the Suns’ increasing reliance on isolation ball did not match the Bucks’ depth and ball movement.

“The whole third quarter was pretty much that,” Booker said. “We were trading basket for basket for I think five minutes straight. But we’re at our best when we get stops and get out in transition.”

The Suns were hardly at their best in those areas.

Devin Booker is averaging 30 points per game in the NBA Finals.

They allowed Antetokounmpo to dominate once again (32 points, nine rebounds), while also leaning on Khris Middleton (29 points), Holiday (27) and Pat Connaughton (14). While the Suns did not contest the Bucks enough from deep (14-of-28), the Suns became too reliant on their paint and mid-range presence at the expense of being enough of a perimeter threat (13-of-19).

“It felt a little on and off,” said Suns center Deandre Ayton, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. “We were playing hard in some spurts. When it got to a point where we’re still in this thing and long stretch of the game we kind of picked it back up. But games like this, you can’t really take no plays off.”

No, you can’t. Not in the NBA Finals. Not against a Bucks team determined to win their first NBA title since 1971 after falling short as the top seed for two consecutive years. But the Suns have shown resiliency all season, so there marked no reason they would back down now.

After struggling in parts of the game with his passing and defensive presence, Paul ultimately finished with 21 points, 11 assists and a few timely plays. He set up Booker’s 3-pointer that trimmed the Bucks’ lead to 120-117 with 1:24 left. Paul then made a layup that cut the Bucks’ lead to 120-119 with 56.6 seconds remaining. Booker also made his own plays with a finger roll, a block on Middleton’s layup attempt and the aforementioned 3-pointer. Booker then grabbed a rebound off Holiday’s missed floater that could have set up his game-winning play.

Instead, Holiday disrupted Booker’s hope to win the game by going one-on-one. It’s totally understandable for Booker to operate that way, specifically on a possession that could have determined the outcome. But Booker often seemed compelled to play that way most of the time because of the team’s inconsistency. His teammates enabled that because he seemed to be the best option.

“We have been a ball-movement team, and sometimes the switching can cause you to do that,” Paul said. “We exploit it at times, and sometimes we don’t. We’ll go back and look at the film and see what we could have done better.”

The Suns already know what they could have done better. Though their success surely hinges on how well Booker plays, it also hinges on their ability to master everything else so that the burden does not just fall on him.

Follow USA TODAY NBA writer Mark Medina on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Sign up for USA TODAY’s various subscription deals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suns’ overreliance on Devin Booker in NBA Finals could doom them