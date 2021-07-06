Insurance industry operators have said they are reviewing the cost of getting the third party motor insurance cover to ascertain what is appropriate as premium.

The Insurance Committee disclosed this during a press briefing after it had a meeting in Lagos.

Addressing the media, the Managing Director, NSIA Insurance Limited, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said, “We had discussion for premium payment for third party insurance. And again, we are going to be discussing how to determine the accuracy for the adequacy of the N5,000 premium that is presently the price of the third party insurance.”

She also said the Committee discussed challenges around annuity and the National Insurance Commission asked the operators to look at the guidelines for possible review.

According to her, the government was ensuring that all its assets were insured, and the industry would be having a meeting with the ministry of finance to discuss the modalities of the insurance covers such as the claims and premium payment.

Despite the suspension of the industry’s rebranding project, the committee decided to inaugurate a new committee for the project and re-introduced it at the right time, she said.

She also said that the operators spoke about the actuarial capacity development that NAICOM had been sponsoring because it saw it as very worthy, while assuring that the NIA would work with NAICOM in developing capacity in the industry.

Other issues discussed at the meeting, she said, were that the industry was implementing automatic insurance and enforcement of the brown card, and also how to ensure financial inclusion, most especially through micro-insurance and takaful insurance.

