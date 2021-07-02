Opera releases a fully optimized version of its browser for Chromebooks – SiliconANGLE News

Opera Software announced Thursday that it released the first third-party browser fully optimized for Chromebooks and Chrome OS as an alternative to Google Chrome, which is the default browser that runs on the devices.

Users can download browser alternatives because Chromebooks support running Android apps, on which the new Opera browser is based, but none of them to date has been optimized for Chrome OS.

The new Opera browser also comes with a number of features to set itself apart from Chrome including free, unlimited no-log virtual private networking, built-in messengers, an ad blocker, a cookie dialog blocker and color themes.

The browser supports a built-in cryptocurrency wallet as well, enabling users to store currencies and tokens, including many of those compliant with common standards known as nonfungible tokens or NFTs.

The built-in messengers supported by Opera include WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

Opera makes things more colorful with five themes in both light and dark mode. And it offers a special night mode that protects from blue light glare that disrupts sleep patterns — although this capability is available in Chrome OS itself.

It’s possible to synchronize with other Opera browsers between Chromebook, desktop computer, Android and iOS devices. The Flow feature makes it possible to scan a Quick Response code and establish a personal, end-to-end encrypted chat that can share notes, images, files and links on any device with Opera.

Opera is available today in the Google Play Store.

Image: Opera Software